WWE NXT Preview (1/24): NXT Women's Championship Summit, Tiffany Stratton Returns To Action, More

Tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" will see Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne participate in an "NXT" Women's Championship summit ahead of their title clash at Vengeance Day on February 4. At New Year's Evil earlier this month, the Toxic Attraction duo earned the right to challenge for the gold by co-winning a number one contendership battle royal. That high-stakes elimination match ended in controversy when Dolin and Jayne — the final two competitors — both landed on the floor simultaneously. Things heated up last week when Toxic Attraction collided with Perez and Lyra Valkyria in tag team action. During that bout, Jayne inadvertently kicked Dolin in the face, allowing the reigning "NXT" Women's Champion to take advantage and pick up the victory for her team.

Two weeks ago, Tiffany Stratton returned to "NXT" after five months of inactivity. "The Buff Barbie Doll" immediately criticized the rest of the women's division by claiming they had "failed miserably" at trying to replace her. Those comments didn't sit well with Indi Hartwell, leading the two to have a heated exchange backstage. The pair will collide this evening in Stratton's first televised match since August 2022.

Elsewhere, Alba Fyre will attempt to win the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship on her own. The former "NXT UK" Women's Champion challenged reigning champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, and claimed she would not need anyone by her side to defeat them. Finally, after Thea Hail picked up her first win on "NXT" last week against Valentina Feroz, Chase U's Andre Chase revealed that a special award ceremony would be held to recognize the up-and-coming star.