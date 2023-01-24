The Young Bucks Had A Difficult Time In Latest Tag Match

Just a day prior to last week's "AEW Dynamite," Ring of Honor star Jay Briscoe died in a car accident. On this week's "Being The Elite," a somber Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks shared their thoughts on Briscoe and revealed their state of mind heading into last Wednesday's show and in the aftermath of their match.

"What a rough 24 hours it has been," Matt Jackson said while en route to the show. "I don't know how I'm going to wrestle tonight." Nick Jackson said that he felt the same way as his brother.

"We lost a very good friend," Nick continued. "A brother. Someone who we love dearly, [who] we shared the ring with so many times."

The Young Bucks went on to wrestle Top Flight, with the latter coming out victorious. It was Matt and Nick's first two-on-two tag team match in over half a year.

"All day today, we've been thinking [and] talking about Jay," Nick said after the match. "We won the Trios Championship last week, and this is where our head is — we completely forgot to bring them out today during our entrance." The Bucks shared that spending the day reminiscing about Briscoe with their colleagues in the locker room was helpful, but Nick said it hurts knowing that the business will inevitably move on without their friend.

Matt and Nick said their thoughts were with Jay's brother, Mark Briscoe, as well as Jay's wife and children. Last night, a Briscoe family friend revealed that the condition of Jay's daughters, who were in the car with him at the time of the accident, is steadily improving.