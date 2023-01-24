Charlotte Flair Shares How She And Andrade El Idolo Assist One Another In Wrestling

On Tuesday morning, WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair got some major media exposure in the form of a six-minute interview on "Today," NBC's flagship morning news show. Flair was there to promote this Saturday night's Royal Rumble premium live event, which airs on NBC's Peacock streaming service in the United States. A little more than halfway through the segment, Al Roker asked Charlotte if she and her husband (Andrade El Idolo) are competitive with each other since they're both wrestlers.

"We're competitive in the gym" she replied. "But I help him with certain things and he helps me with certain things. So it's like the best of both worlds, because he's a luchador from Mexico, so the wrestling style is much different, where I'm all about performance and showmanship and the glamour of it. So we play off of each other really well."

Flair (real name Ashley Fliehr) and Andrade (real name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza) became a couple in February 2019 and were married last May in a ceremony in Mexico. They met in WWE and worked together until he requested and received a release from his contract in March 2021. He signed with AEW and started appearing there in June 2021, getting an intermittent push until he was sent home in October 2022 after a real-life backstage incident in which he attacked Sammy Guevara. As for Charlotte, she just returned to WWE programming after a seven-month absence on December 30 to win the "SmackDown" Women's Title from Ronda Rousey.