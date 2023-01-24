Mick Foley Explains His Raw XXX Absence

WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" this week with the special "Raw Is XXX" episode, which featured some major matches and segments, as well as appearances from many notable legends who have played a part in creating iconic moments on the show over the years. The likes of The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and D-Generation X were all on hand for segments, while others such as "Diamond" Dallas Page, Ted DiBiase, and The Godfather were involved in backstage moments. However, one notable "Raw" mainstay who didn't appear was Mick Foley.

The "Hardcore Legend" did promote the event on his Facebook page, and in the comments he confirmed that he was invited to be part of the festivities, but he "politely declined due to the hectic nature of my schedule." "If I had not taken the past couple days off — and instead traveled to Philadelphia for the show — I would be on the road for 32 consecutive days," Foley wrote. "I have been working on a new project — which has been great fun, but also requires a lot of travel — and I just really needed a couple days off to relax and see my wife and children."

Throughout his career, Foley was involved in some of the biggest moments in "Raw" history, including winning the WWE Championship from The Rock and the debut of Mr. Socko in the segment that saw Steve Austin attack Vince McMahon in the hospital, among others. While he was not there in person, Foley was featured as part of the show's video package that served to highlight many famous "Raw" happenings throughout the years.