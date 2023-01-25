Charlotte Flair 'Jealous' Of Father's Last Match

While current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair remains one of the most prominent women in wrestling, her father, Ric Flair, wrestled his last match (for now) on July 31, 2022. At 73-years-old, Ric teamed up with Charlotte's real-life husband Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Ric and El Idolo walked away with the victory on that night, despite Ric later admitting that he was dehydrated and lost consciousness more than once during the match.

Charlotte revealed why she felt jealous regarding her father's final match, and who she wishes could have been there to support Ric. "Honestly, I was a little jealous," Charlotte said appearing on "The Today Show." "I was like, 'Oh, I want to be a part of this.' I've shared the ring with my dad, but not in that capacity. But then again, my husband having the opportunity to be beside him, but at the same time, ... I wish my little brother [Reid, who passed away in 2013] could see this' ... It was awesome. Picture perfect. But I mean, my dad could've maybe just managed my husband. It worked out."

Charlotte and Ric have appeared onscreen together multiple times over the years, as he has been there for title victories and important milestones throughout her WWE career. Between the two, they have won 30 world championships, with Ric currently tied with John Cena for the most world title victories in history at 16. However, Charlotte does not seem to be slowing down, which may lead to her eventually breaking her father's record.

