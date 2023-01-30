Karrion Kross Recalls 'Blinked And You Missed It' 2015 WWE Debut

For the wrestling fan that isn't paying a whole lot of attention, Karrion Kross has only been around WWE for a short amount of time, starting in NXT in 2020, moving to the main roster in 2021, getting released later that year, and then getting brought back this past Summer. But while Kross has been employed, on and off, for WWE for the last three years, he has a history with WWE long before his contract.

In an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Kross detailed the time he worked as an enhancement talent in WWE, under the name Kevin Kross, all the way back in 2015.

"At the time, I was contacted to do background type work for WWE," Kross said. "I was just backstage and I remember Fit Finlay, and William Regal came up to me, and they said 'Hey, we're familiar with your work, and we have a very simple spot tonight.' I said 'Absolutely.' When you get a chance to be on Monday Night Raw for anything, especially when you are not [signed] with the company, you jump at those opportunities."

According to Kross, the former two-time NXT Champion served as the tag team partner of Darren Young, better known these days as New Japan Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser, as they took on Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension. To the shock of no one, The Ascension would emerge victorious. Kross would subsequently go on to work with Lucha Underground, AAA, and Impact Wrestling over the next few years, honing his craft before receiving a WWE offer.