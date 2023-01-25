Kofi Kingston Reflects On Record-Breaking Match With The Usos

The New Day has left its mark on WWE as one of the most decorated tag teams of all time. In December 2016, they became the longest-reigning champions by surpassing Demolition's previous record of 478 days — a record they held for 28 years. Six years later, The Usos broke the record again, this time with their WWE "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship run. Kingston reflected on their history with the brothers during a recent appearance on "Out of Character."

"The Usos are such incredible people," Kingston said. "They're incredible athletes, incredible talent. Their journey has been so amazing to watch." Kingston hailed The Usos as the best opponents The New Day has battled as every one of their matches has been different over the years. On the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated The New Day once again, but this time it was to ensure that they passed New Day's previous 483-day reign. Being able to "pass the baton" was a bittersweet moment for Kingston.

"Records are made to be broken, so I'm not really losing sleep over the record being broken, but we wanted it to last until the end of time," he said. "But, if there was anyone that was going to break it, we're glad that it was The Usos to do it. And then for us to be the ones to have that match for them to actually break the record, it just means a lot."

The Usos' "SmackDown" Tag Team title reign is currently at 548 days and counting. They remain the first and only team to hold both the WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships simultaneously.