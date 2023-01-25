Kofi Kingston Calls This NXT Up-And-Comer 'Incredible'

Kofi Kingston joined the "NXT" brand in December and won the "NXT" Tag Team Championships with Xavier Woods at NXT Deadline. Since making his way to "NXT," Kingston has had the opportunity to work with the superstars of tomorrow, including talents such as Pretty Deadly and Schism. While Kingston has mainly worked with the male talent on the brand, he has kept his eyes on the upcoming women as well. One talent who has seemingly impressed the former WWE Champion is Sol Ruca, as he praised her while on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin."

"She's a super athlete, man, like, just incredible," Kingston said. "Her finishing move, when she does like the inverted, like, up and over into the cutter. Like, what the, how, dude? How? Like, how do you, how do you even have, like the guts to try that in front of a live crowd and nail it every single time, man? I love it." Ruca has competed on WWE TV less than 10 times total, however, she has received heaps of praise for her finisher. The move sees Ruca perform a backflip off of the second rope and nail her opponent with a cutter.

Kingston continued his praise for the young "NXT" star. "She's special, you know, she's really special," Kingston said. "You shouldn't be able to pick this stuff up that quickly and be this good at it ... I'm really excited to see what else she can do."

Ruca most recently wrestled on the January 24, 2023 edition of "NXT," as she teamed with Alba Fyre in her first-ever championship match. However, the duo failed to defeat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships.