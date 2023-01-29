Kofi Kingston Dives Into The Energy Of 'WWE NXT'

Kofi Kingston has taken his recent move to "WWE NXT" in stride, and on the surface, it's easy to see why. After defeating Pretty Deadly on December 10 at NXT Deadline for the "NXT" Tag Team Championships, Kingston and his partner Xavier Woods are currently enjoying their 12th reign as WWE tag champs. Appearing on "Out of Character," it's clear that the latest title reign isn't the only thing keeping the former WWE Champion happy.

"I love it. I really do," Kingston told Ryan Satin. "It's a different energy that's there."

Speaking to that, he noted that for most superstars on the main roster, there's a level of separation between what's taking place on either "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" and what some of the relative newcomers are currently experiencing in "NXT." It's an entirely different world down there. "Being able to go to NXT, that energy is very present," he added. "You feel people's nerves and excitement for what is to come." As for Pretty Deadly specifically, they've been wanting to work with them since their time in "NXT UK," and they want to continue paving the way for those still on their journey.

Of course, Kingston and Woods have been around the business for a while, and in recent years they've become accustomed to younger and younger colleagues talking about how they used to watch them growing up. "It just keeps getting more and more frequent," he continued, before drawing a comparison to a current WWE legend. "It's just a little strange that I am all of a sudden in the role that I used to look up to like a Shawn Michaels or a Rey Mysterio. Now people are saying that about me."

