NBA Franchise Offering Up Undertaker Bobbleheads

A little "Deadman" bobblehead doll will stand tall at the center of the Houston Rockets' first-ever "WWE Night" on Thursday.

The NBA franchise announced this week that the first 3,000 fans through the gate at this Thursday's Rockets game will receive a WWE bobblehead of The Undertaker, clad in his trademark leather jacket and black-brimmed hat. The Rockets made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday, adding that fans can get a ticket to the game for $29 and also receive a voucher for two drinks, as well.

The franchise also announced that in addition to the bobblehead giveaway, "limited edition" crossover merchandise will be available in the stadium's stores on Thursday night. The two t-shirts available depict either The Undertaker holding a purple basketball with the Houston Rockets logo in the background or The Undertaker's trademark spike symbol piercing through the center of a basketball rim with both the Houston Rockets and WWE logos flanking the image at its sides.

#Rockets X @WWE Night is coming Jan. 26! The first 3,000 fans will receive an @undertaker bobblehead! Get a ticket + 2 beverages starting at $29. Tickets: https://t.co/Xi72p374c2 pic.twitter.com/WWNygndQSZ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 22, 2023

The collaboration comes ahead of WWE's upcoming Royal Rumble weekend in Texas. The annual event will be held at the famed Alamodome in San Antonio, three hours west of Houston, on Saturday. The Undertaker, aka Mark Calaway, will also host his "Undertaker 1 Deadman Show" there on Friday night at the Tech Port Center.

While The Undertaker character is billed from "Death Valley," Calaway was actually born in Houston in 1965. He attended high school in the city and went on to play one season of college basketball at Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth, Texas, before deciding to change paths and get into professional wrestling. As the Undertaker, Calaway became one of the most legendary figures in pro wrestling history, getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with a record-breaking 25-2 record at WrestleMania.