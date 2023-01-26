Konnan Talks About The Hierarchy Of Power In AEW

One of the biggest criticisms of AEW President Tony Khan is that he isn't a strong leader. Reports of backstage chaos in the company have led some fans and pundits to speculate that the inmates are running the asylum, especially in the wake of all of the drama surrounding CM Punk.

On the latest mailbag episode of his "K100" podcast, Konnan addressed the rumor that several top AEW stars are pushing for Punk not to return to the company following the well-documented backstage incident at AEW All Out in September. Chris Jericho reportedly told the roster that they'll "make sure" the two-time AEW World Champion is permanently banished from AEW, but Konnan doubts that Jericho has the ability to make that decision.

"Here's the thing with that thing," Konnan said. "Jericho wields a lot of power in that locker room, but Tony makes the final call."

Konnan was responding to a question about Punk potentially returning to AEW down the line. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks — all of whom were involved in the aforementioned backstage incident — haven't impacted the ratings since they returned at AEW Full Gear in November. According to Konnan, the idea of Khan bringing Punk back into the fold is a "viable scenario," as it would be good for business.

It remains to be seen if Punk has a future in AEW, but he has been paying attention to the product. Earlier this month, he mocked the television ratings while taking a playful dig at MJF. Elsewhere, Punk also responded to Dax Harwood's plea for him to settle his differences with The Elite, seemingly acknowledging that it would be good for wrestling if they could all move on from the situation.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "K100" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.