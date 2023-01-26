Raquel Rodriguez Discusses Why She's Nervous About Her First Royal Rumble

This Saturday, WWE presents one of its biggest shows of the year, the Royal Rumble. The two titular 30-person matches open the door for countless surprises to take place, whether it be shocking entrants, eliminations, or winners. One of the competitors in this year's Women's Rumble is Raquel Rodriguez, who admitted on the newest installment of "The Bump" that she's feeling waves of emotions heading into Saturday.

"I'm feeling everything: nerves, excitement. Yeah, [I'm doing] my nervous dance. This is what I do when I get excited. I'm feeling everything because it's my first-ever Royal Rumble, the first one I'll be participating in. And it's in San Antonio, which is just a couple hours north of where I grew up and where I was raised, so my whole family is going to be here. My cousins are going to be here. My teammates are going to be here. My coaches are going to be here." Rodriguez offered a glimpse into her personal life, recalling a talk she had with her dad during a dinner this week. "He said, 'I'm not going to cry now. I'm saving all the tears 'cause it's the first time I'll see you on one of them big shows.' So, it definitely adds to the pressure for sure."

As Rodriguez alluded to, the event is in San Antonio, Texas, not far from her original stomping grounds of La Feria, and she's excited to see her support system attending. But she also knows that this is a fleeting moment in time. "I'm so humbled by [the support], so it's actually given me a lot of excitement for the Rumble because I'm just so excited to get to Saturday, but I know that once we get there, it's just going to fly by."



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Bump" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.