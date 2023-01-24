Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'

On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

"Royal Rumble 2023 is going to be my year," Ripley said. "It's a definite. There's no if, but, or what about it. It's my year. I'm going to win the Royal Rumble, I'm setting that now. And like Paul Heyman would say, 'It's not a prediction. It's a spoiler.'"

Ripley is one of seven women who have declared themselves for this year's Royal Rumble match, leaving 23 spots still open. The most recent woman to announce her participation in the match is Emma, joining Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega. Alexa Bliss is currently scheduled to face Bianca Belair for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship at the event, likely putting the two of them out of contention for the Rumble, although anything is possible.

Last year, in a women's Royal Rumble match that featured Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville, and returning stars such as Lita and Impact Westling's Mickie James, Ronda Rousey walked away with the victory. With Rousey reportedly not scheduled for the Rumble, that leaves the door wide open for Ripley or just about any other woman on the roster to claim a title shot against either the "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion at this year's WrestleMania.