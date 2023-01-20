Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey's Status For Royal Rumble

What does WWE's Ronda Rousey have in common star with Milwaukee Beers star Joseph "Coop" Cooper after he went to Calcutta? We still have no clue where Rousey is. Indeed, Rousey hasn't been seen since she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair last month. Now a new report suggests Rousey may be M.I.A. about as long as "Coop" was during that Calcutta trip.

Fightful Select is reporting that, as of last week, there are no plans for Rousey to be at the Royal Rumble premium live event in San Antonio, Texas. Furthermore, the decision for Rousey to not appear at the show, which she had been scheduled to appear on as of early December, was made around the time she dropped the "SmackDown" Women's Title to Flair. No reason was given as to why Rousey will miss the event.

Being off the show will mean Rousey will be absent for the one-year anniversary of her return to WWE, where she was the 28th entrant in the women's Rumble match en route to winning the bout. The victory led to a long program with Flair, who defeated Rousey to retain the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at WrestleMania, followed by Rousey winning the title at WrestleMania Backlash. Rousey traded the title with Liv Morgan last summer and fall before dropping it to Flair again.

Rousey's absence comes shortly after reports revealed that a planned WrestleMania 39 showdown with her long-time rival Becky Lynch was no longer in WWE's creative plans. It should be noted as well that, upon Rousey's return last year, reports indicated her new deal with WWE would last only one year.