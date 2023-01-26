Behind-The-Scenes News On Britt Baker's Injury

It was revealed during yesterday's episode of "Busted Open Radio" that former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker DMD will be out indefinitely due to an injury. This forced Tony Khan and other backstage personnel to pivot the planned three-way between Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and Baker to a straightforward Storms vs. Soho one-on-one. Thankfully, Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio" reported earlier today that Baker's injury isn't anything serious and it shouldn't keep her out of action for long.

"Britt had an injury. The way it was described to me, and I don't know what the injury was, is that she is not hurt badly and she possibly could have wrestled, but it would have been a bad idea for her to wrestle," Meltzer said. To continue the storyline, Baker still made her presence known by appearing on the stage near where the AEW stars enter. That distraction, however, actually gave the advantage to Soho and she pulled out the win. For fans that were looking forward to seeing the three-way between Soho, Storm, and Baker, Tony Khan has assured that the match will still take place as soon as Britt is cleared to return.

The real life dentist last wrestled on television on the January 11, 2023 edition of "AEW Dynamite" when she teamed up with Hayter to defeat Saraya and Toni Storm in a tag team match. Baker also had a successful outing against Billie Starkz that aired on "AEW: Dark" earlier this week. Her accolades speak for themselves as she continues her career with AEW, as Baker is one of the greatest Women's Champions they've ever had and is last year's winner of the first-ever Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

