WWE Star Comments On Sharing The Ring With The Undertaker

This past Monday night during "Raw is XXX," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker returned as his "American Badass" persona and confronted LA Knight. After "The Deadman" choked Knight in the center of the ring, Bray Wyatt made his presence felt by delivering Sister Abigail to the former Impact World Champion ahead of their Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Moments later, the WWE legend whispered something in Wyatt's ear, which has been seen as a passing of the torch moment. Knight recently commented on his experience sharing the ring with The Undertaker.

"I tell you what, he [The Undertaker] was this close to getting a slap in the mouth, but I decided to spare him," Knight said on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast. "It's funny because you always hear the cliché, 'When you're standing in that ring and that bell tolls, it's chills.' I'm like, 'Ah yeah, sure.' [When] that son b***h hit, it was chills. It was pretty wild ... that audience was right on top of everything I had to say, even with The Undertaker in the ring. That's a big feather in my cap as far as I'm concerned."

It's been quite the turnaround for Knight, who was portraying the character of Max Dupri, the leader of the Maximum Male Models, less than a year ago. After Paul "Triple H" Levesque assumed the role of WWE Chief Content Officer in the summer of 2022, the former Million Dollar Champion was eventually reassigned the Knight character; Levesque had previously pushed the persona during his tenure running the "WWE NXT" brand.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.