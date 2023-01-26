Backstage News On Recent Changes To WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey

It seemed as if Ronda Rousey would enter 2023 still as "SmackDown" Women's Champion after successfully defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez. That was until Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to the blue brand, challenging Rousey for the title, and leaving victorious – becoming a 14-time women's champion. But according to a report from Fightful Select, that was not the original plan.

Early December plans show that Rousey's match with Rodriguez was supposed to happen a month later at the Royal Rumble. Ultimately, they decided to add it to the 12/30 episode of "SmackDown," which also featured the return of John Cena. The decision caused a ripple effect that altered several other storylines in the women's division.

Tentatively, there was a suggestion to have Flair face Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship while Rhea Ripley would have challenged Rousey for her title. The report mentions that Rousey was "presented with several creative options, but they didn't work out." It's worth mentioning that the original plan for Rousey's run was to face Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 39, but there has been nothing to indicate that they're moving in that direction.

Rousey hasn't been seen on television since her loss and some have speculated that the result was done as a way to write her off, but a report stated that's not the case. Although she was initially advertised to be part of "RAW is XXX," she was later removed and wasn't seen at the show. It also appears as if she has no plans to appear at the Royal Rumble, despite earlier reports.