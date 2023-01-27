AEW Rampage Preview (1/27): Hayter Vs. Sakura, Page Takes On Yuta, Powerhouse Hobbs Returns

Tonight's "AEW Rampage" features an exciting card, with AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in action, "Hangman" Adam Page taking on a member of the Blackpool Combat Club ahead of his match against Jon Moxley this Wednesday, and a newly-announced tag team bout featuring fan favorite Danhausen along with the Best Friends.

Rather than defending AEW Women's World Championship, Hayter will face veteran Emi Sakura in a Title Eliminator match, meaning Sakura will get a chance to challenge for Hayter's championship if she scores a victory here. These women have faced off in singles action before, though never in an AEW ring. Sakura had previously picked up the victory against Hayter in 2019, but a lot has changed since then, and she'll have quite a challenge on her hands with the AEW Women's World Champion.

With Page and Moxley both holding a victory over one another in the last several months, the two men will clash this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite." Before then, however, Moxley's young stablemate Wheeler Yuta will give his all against Page after laying out the challenge on the January 25 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

As announced on "Dynamite," Powerhouse Hobbs will have his first TV match since AEW Full Gear, where he lost to Samoa Joe and Wardlow in a three-way match for the TNT Championship. Hobbs' opponent has not been announced, and it seems likely that the former Team Taz heavyweight will make quick work of whoever gets in his way.

Finally, as announced by Tony Khan this morning, Danhausen, Trent, and Chuck Taylor will take on the trio of Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh. The two groups came into conflict on last week's "Dynamite," as Lethal challenged Orange Cassidy, who will be at ringside tonight, for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.