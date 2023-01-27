WWE Hall Of Famer Believes LA Knight Is Special

LA Knight has been on WWE's main roster since the first half of 2022, however, he worked under a different character by the name of Max Dupri — much to the chagrin of many fans. Knight eventually reverted to "LA Knight" under the leadership of Triple H and has been involved in a high-profile feud with Bray Wyatt for months. Knight has impressed many fans and wrestlers alike with his ability to cut promos and get live audiences to react to him constantly. One who is impressed by Knight's work is two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who revealed what he believes Knight needs.

"Certain guys you just need to give them a push," Booker T said on his "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "I think that dude, he's been waiting on his shot for a long time. He did down in NXT and I think he was over there, you know, as well, but really didn't get, you know, the push, the push, you know like the rocket put on you ... He's pretty much been creating everything since Eli Drake to LA Knight to what he's doing right now."

Along with being in a high-profile feud with the returning Wyatt, Knight also had the opportunity to share the ring with both Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker during "WWE Raw XXX." While Knight wound up being nailed with a Sister Abigail from Wyatt with an assist from Undertaker, very few wrestlers these days have the opportunity to be involved in a segment with "The Deadman." Knight will be competing at the Royal Rumble premium live event on January 27, 2023, against Wyatt in a Pitch Black match.