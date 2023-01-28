NBA Star Punished For Performing DX Crotch Chop During Game

NBA superstar Joel Embiid was hit with a hefty fine from the league this with the Philadelphia 76ers' center receiving that ticket due to a WWE-inspired celebration. After Embiid successfully scored a basket and received a foul for an And-1, the 28-year-old celebrated with a D-Generation X crotch chop. The following day, the NBA fined Embiid $25,000 for the moment, garnering a significant member of the WWE faction to respond.

Despite having a pretty busy day ahead of him, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H responded on Twitter to a video of the celebration, stating that he hopes to see Embiid continue the celebration despite the massive fine he received. Triple H ended the tweet by adding a hashtag that he would help chip in for the fine if Embiid wanted to continue the DX tribute.

Embiid has yet to respond to WWE's CCO, but the 76ers player did respond to fellow NBA star Kevin Durant's tweet about the celebration who called it "trash," telling Durant to suck it right back, with a video heavily featuring Durant.

The Joel Embiid story isn't the only WWE-NBA crossover in recent times as former Orlando Magic superstar Dwight Howard took part in a WWE tryout. Howard has been very vocal about his interest in the WWE, stating that he'll continue chasing his WWE dream once his basketball career is over. The WWE also has a history of signing basketball players as a part of their Next in Line program and recently announced another name Youngstown State's Mady Aulbach as a member of the 15 newest signees.