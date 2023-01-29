Funeral Service For Jay Briscoe Being Streamed Live On YouTube

The wrestling world is still mourning the untimely passing of former Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh), with numerous tributes coming from both WWE and AEW. Today his family will say one final goodbye.

For family, friends, and fans that cannot attend in person, the funeral service is being streamed on the Laurel School District YouTube page and is set to begin at 1 pm ET. There is no information on the schedule for the service nor who will be in attendance. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW President Tony Khan hired a private jet so that people that knew Briscoe could attend.

Briscoe passed away after the truck he was driving collided with another truck in Laurel, Delaware. The driver of the other truck also perished in the tragedy. Briscoe's two daughters Gracie, age 12, and Jayleigh, age 9, were in the truck with him as well but survived. They are currently undergoing extensive physical therapy but so far all of their progress has been very positive according to reports, with Gracie reportedly regaining strength last weekend, while Jayleigh is no longer receiving nutrients through a Nasogastric Tube, the removal of which was a big relief for the 9-year old.

WWE paid tribute to Jay Briscoe, announcing his death during an episode of "WWE NXT," a heartening show of solidarity considering Briscoe never wrestled for the company. All Elite Wrestling, with whom Briscoe through Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring Of Honor, paid tribute to Briscoe last Wednesday, after holding an ROH tribute show the week before, with the AEW television debut of his brother Mark, who was victorious over Jay Lethal in an emotional main event, watched by the whole AEW roster.

Wrestling Inc. sends our condolences to the Pugh family as they honor Jay's memory and lay him to rest.