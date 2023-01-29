GUNTHER Comments On His Record-Breaking Royal Rumble Performance

With WWE's 36th annual Royal Rumble event in the books, there's an easy argument to be made that the reigning Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER had the standout performance of the men's titular 30-man Battle Royale. GUNTHER a new Royal Rumble longevity record of one hour and eleven minutes, one previously held by Rey Mysterio's 62-minute run back in 2006, GUNTHER also eliminated more competitors than anybody else on the men's side, scoring five eliminations throughout his 70+ minute performance. The leader of Imperium was practically unstoppable until the very end when Cody Rhodes finally overcame the monster and won the bout.

After being the final man eliminated from the match, GUNTHER spoke about his shortcomings in the final minutes of the match with Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview. "It was again up to me... to restore the honor of our precious sport." GUNTHER began. "At the end, it was an error on my behalf, and I have to blame [myself] for that and nobody else."

After entering No. 1 and lasting over an hour and 10 minutes, @Gunther_AUT says he's showing why he and #Imperium are the standard in WWE. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/kzXGo43vnu — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

Since debuting on "WWE SmackDown" last April alongside Ludwig Kaiser, GUNTHER has been one of the most impressive competitors on the main roster, and his Rumble performance further cemented that. GUNTHER continued, further preaching Imperium's message even in defeat. "When we fall we get back up because we are driven by a greater good. We travel around this country to represent this sport the way it's supposed to be."

While his plans for WrestleMania are still unknown, many believe his performance at the Royal Rumble is a sign of good things to come as 2023 continues. The Austrian finished his statement as he often does, saying, "To [Imperium], the mat is sacred."