Bianca Belair Opens Up About History Of Eating Disorders

Bianca Belair continues to be one of the most dominant WWE Superstars the company has to offer as she continues her "WWE Raw" Women's Championship reign that began over 300 days ago. But for someone so athletically gifted and aesthetically glamorous, Belair has had her fair share of struggles with how she perceives herself.

On a 2020 episode of Lillian Garcia's "Chasing Glory" podcast, Belair revealed that she suffered from eating disorders while attending school, and had to be hospitalized. She has turned her approach to nutrition around since, and in a new interview with "Busted Open Radio," she told the story about how things are coming full circle with her past and her future.

"I've been very open about my struggle with previous eating disorders and my unhealthy relationship with food. And so, I was always like, 'I never want to diet again. I don't diet.' That was my thing, and so I started just hearing more about [getting a pro bodybuilding card] and I was having a conversation with Bobby Lashley."

"And I was telling him I want to get in about it and see where I could fit in, so he mentioned an organization, the organization that I went and got my pro card in. And he's like, 'This would be perfect for you. They're all about athleticism, physique, but also glamor and fashion.' I was like, 'Well, that's me.'"

But with her past, many questions about her approach to bodybuilding remained.