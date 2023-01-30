Bianca Belair Opens Up About History Of Eating Disorders
Bianca Belair continues to be one of the most dominant WWE Superstars the company has to offer as she continues her "WWE Raw" Women's Championship reign that began over 300 days ago. But for someone so athletically gifted and aesthetically glamorous, Belair has had her fair share of struggles with how she perceives herself.
On a 2020 episode of Lillian Garcia's "Chasing Glory" podcast, Belair revealed that she suffered from eating disorders while attending school, and had to be hospitalized. She has turned her approach to nutrition around since, and in a new interview with "Busted Open Radio," she told the story about how things are coming full circle with her past and her future.
"I've been very open about my struggle with previous eating disorders and my unhealthy relationship with food. And so, I was always like, 'I never want to diet again. I don't diet.' That was my thing, and so I started just hearing more about [getting a pro bodybuilding card] and I was having a conversation with Bobby Lashley."
"And I was telling him I want to get in about it and see where I could fit in, so he mentioned an organization, the organization that I went and got my pro card in. And he's like, 'This would be perfect for you. They're all about athleticism, physique, but also glamor and fashion.' I was like, 'Well, that's me.'"
But with her past, many questions about her approach to bodybuilding remained.
Becoming a pro bodybuilder
For Bianca Belair, learning how to "be comfortable being uncomfortable" is actually something she thrives off of. "The EST of WWE" began planning out her new rigorous diet so that she could compete at the highest level in a pro bodybuilding competition.
"The dieting was rough. I always work out anyway, and I'm like, 'Well, I want to find new passions but I don't really have time for them. But I work out anyway, so let's just keep working out and change the goal.' But I didn't realize along with that came the dieting which is hard to do on the road because you're meal-prepping."
Belair had to combine the new, more demanding food planning with the international travel that WWE Superstars have to handle. But that didn't slow her down from chasing after her goal. "It was also the time I was doing the ladder match in Saudi Arabia and it was rough, and there were times where I would get to the hotel from the shows at 1 o'clock in the morning and I'd go, 'Oh, I still got to do my cardio.'"
In December 2022, Belair placed first at the 2022 WBFF Atlantic City ProAm, achieving the goal she set for herself. She continued her "Raw" Women's Championship reign at last Saturday's Royal Rumble show where she defeated Alexa Bliss. Regardless of the sport or the obstacles put ahead of her, Belair continues to prove that you can achieve whatever dream you set your mind to.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).