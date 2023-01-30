Cody Rhodes Teases Lots Of Unique WWE Merchandise

Cody Rhodes has said that there will be a lot of his merchandise that will be released soon in WWE which will be based on the injury he sustained last year.

Rhodes announced at WWE's press conference following the 2023 Royal Rumble that there are plans to release merchandise themed around his pectoral injury and requested fans to not be annoyed by it.

"I went out and I was in there with an unbelievable wrestler in Seth Rollins, an unbelievable Superstar. I'm glad people like it [the match with Rollins]. Please don't get irritated with the amount of merchandise that's going to come out around that pec, 'cause by god, y'all ... if you thought my AEW figures were bad, whew, we're buckling up. It's really cool, but I hope people don't get too annoyed with it. I've never watched it back [his match with Rollins], I never will watch it back," said Rhodes.

Rhodes tore his pectoral tendon last year but went on to compete at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, where he faced Seth Rollins inside the steel structure. When "The American Nightmare" removed his jacket, the crowd was shocked to see a visible, huge red scar on his chest and shoulder. Despite the gruesome-looking injury, he put on a heroic performance and won and later went on to get surgery on the injury.

The former AEW star made his much-awaited return from injury at this past weekend's Royal Rumble show, entering the men's Royal Rumble match at #30 and winning it, assuring himself a world title match at WrestleMania 39.