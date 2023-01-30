Jimmy Korderas Defends Lack Of Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Entrants

Over recent years fans have come to expect and demand surprises at the Royal Rumble premium live events, and this year was no different. The likes of Nia Jax, Chelsea Green, and Booker T all popped up to shock the audience, but there was some disappointment online due to the fact The Rock's name had been rumored. However, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas believes that people shouldn't "complain too much" about that, as he explained in his latest "Reffin Rant."

"I thought the Royal Rumble matches were entertaining in themselves ... the story at the end of the main event between Roman and KO was amazing. But people were saying not enough surprises," he said. "Look, if you were concentrating on surprises in the Royal Rumble matches, and you were disappointed by there not being a Rock or whoever it may be, that's on you because they were never advertised."

This year the focus appeared to be very much on the current roster and furthering storylines such as The Judgment Day and Edge's rivalry or Damage CTRL's issues with Becky Lynch inside the matches themselves.

Korderas was a fan of both Rumble matches as he felt that they "told great stories," with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley being the wrestlers who got the nod. "People may say that the outcomes were predictable, but they were the right choices under the circumstances," Korderas said.

