WWE Hall Of Famer Threatens To Drag Rhea Ripley To Hell

Rhea Ripley might already be looking ahead to WrestleMania 39 after winning the women's Royal Rumble match, but she needs to keep one eye over her shoulder after WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix sent her a warning on social media.

"Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE," Phoenix tweeted after the Rumble. "Now I'm going to drag you to Hell."

Edge and "The Glamazon" both made their WWE returns at the latest premium live event, marking their first appearances since Extreme Rules 2022 when Edge was defeated by Finn Balor in an I Quit match. The "Rated-R Superstar" uttered those two words after Ripley had threatened to deliver a con-chair-to to his wife, but while Edge thought quitting would save her, Ripley delivered the blow anyway.

Edge returned to the ring during the men's Rumble match and immediately made The Judgment Day his target as he was able to eliminate Balor and Damian Priest before they cheated to pull him off the ring apron after the fact. This led to them brawling to the top of the ramp where Ripley attempted to get involved to help her men. However, Phoenix was also on hand to make a surprise return as an equalizer by spearing Ripley.

While nothing is confirmed for the future, all signs are pointing toward the two women competing against each other in an official capacity at some point, potentially in a mixed tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Ripley has previously tweeted about the idea, while Phoenix — who hasn't competed since the 2022 Royal Rumble event — has also commented on the possibility of this encounter happening.