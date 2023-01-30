Kevin Nash Explains Why He Didn't Attend WWE Raw XXX

Last week saw "WWE Raw Is XXX" take place, featuring a variety of legends making cameo appearances. However, one Hall of Famer who was absent from the celebration was Kevin Nash, who admitted on his latest "Kliq This" podcast that he had "generously" received an offer from Bruce Prichard to be part of the festivities. Ultimately, the NWO co-founder turned down that offer, much like Mick Foley did, noting how it is "a really long day" when you go to television tapings, even if you're a member of the active roster with matches and segments lined up. That wouldn't have been the case for Nash, and it is unclear whether or not the company had any official plans for him.

"I can't be out there with DX because I'm too much of a d**k, they all said they were too old, I'd have headbutted that motherf***er in the forehead," Nash said about GUNTHER, who was in the segment with DX. "So, no I am not backing down so send me home, I am glad I didn't go because I didn't see where the f**k I could have been used."

Nash, unfortunately, lost his 26-year-old son Tristen in October, and that was another reason he turned down the chance do "Raw XXX." Nash didn't believe the payday would be worth the aggravation of having people he doesn't know well coming up and saying they were sorry for his loss as he admitted "I don't know anybody on the crew anymore or any of the workers."

