Dominik Mysterio Chops It Up About 'Mami' Rhea Ripley, Eddie Guerrero Vs Rey Mysterio Custody Match, Being A Gen Z Star & More! - Exclusive

Well, talk about your dad here. I was actually at that Survivor Series — your first appearance with your dad — and I think it was you guys double-teamed Brock Lesnar or something like that.

Correct. Yeah. I debuted in August of 2020. So this August will be my third year officially.

Three years. Dude, time has flown for you. How has it felt after being so tied to your dad for that first couple of years there to finally break out and finally be finding success on your own, standing on your own?

It feels great. I definitely was getting used to being with my dad and learning the ropes from him and him just guiding me, but I switched that out for someone who's taken over New Japan and all over the world in Finn Balor. Someone who's taken over their independence and Ring of Honor in Damian Priest. Someone who's been the youngest women's champion and just a year older than me and has a ton of experience in Mami Rhea. So it's like I have a pool of knowledge that I can go to with my new family and it's just been great.

Man, your dynamic with Rhea is something else, man. I mean, you guys are the subject of a million memes, a million Reddit threads at this point. I think there's the name Sub Mysterio.

Is it really?

I was asked by my team to ask you to address that particular nickname.

That's great. I had no idea that was a thing — but I mean — hey, man. Whatever Mami Rhea wants, I'm game.

Damn, dude. And so, it's been nice with The Judgment Day, too, because she's getting in the ring with the guys now, getting to do a little inter-gender wrestling. Do you feel like the style of WWE is changing a little bit right now?

I feel like it definitely has been. And like you said, with Rhea being able to step in with the guys and bodyslamming Luke Gallows and getting in Solo's face and beating Tozawa. When's the last time that's happened in WWE where a woman went in there and beat another male wrestler? It's been a while. And how cool for it to have been my Mami, Rhea Ripley? That's badass, man.