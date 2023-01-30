The Godfather On Why Vince McMahon Is Like Ric Flair

The Godfather — real name Charles Wright — has had a number of memorable runs in WWE since the early 90s, ultimately leading to recognition and induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Over the course of his time with WWE, Wright would have a front-row seat to watch how Vince McMahon operated. With McMahon making headlines in recent weeks with not only his return to the WWE Board of Directors but also the rising possibility of WWE putting up a For Sale sign, Wright spoke to "The Universal Wrestling Podcast" and shared his thoughts on McMahon, comparing him to wrestling legend Ric Flair of all people.

"Vince is like Ric Flair, brother. He ain't going to go away," Wright said. "Vince loves what he does. All the bulls*** aside, he loves what he does, man. I don't have [any] inside information ... I just can't see Vince selling [WWE]." Flair, who is 73 years old, wrestled what was billed as his "Last Match" back in August after a variety of announced retirements from wrestling didn't quite stick. "The Nature Boy" has also worked hard to stay relevant and popular in the industry despite more than a few controversies in recent years.

Despite Wright's belief that McMahon would be hesitant to sell the company, a WWE sale at some point continues to look more and more likely. McMahon justified his return to the company's Board of Directors by claiming he was needed in order to facilitate such a sale, along with negotiating the company's upcoming TV rights deals. The current media rights deals — with Fox and Comcast — expire at the end of the year, and new agreements for WWE programming will be negotiated in the coming months.

