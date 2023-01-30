Seth Rollins Gives His Thoughts On FTR Possibly Returning To WWE

While Seth Rollins recently made his feelings crystal clear about CM Punk possibly returning to WWE, the four-time world champion said he'd be eager to see another pair of old friends back in the locker room. Speaking with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman at the Royal Rumble press junket this past weekend, Rollins said he'd "love" to see FTR come back to WWE once they become free agents.

"Great talents. Hell of a tag team. Good guys," Rollins said. "Always had a good relationship with them. I'd love to see them come back if they want to come back and hang out with us." FTR haven't been in a WWE ring since May 2020, when the decorated duo left to join AEW. Known as "The Revival" during their time in WWE, FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood won five tag team titles and became the promotion's first-ever triple crown tag team champions after capturing the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championship, the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship, and the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championship during their six-year tenure.

Wheeler and Harwood, fka Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, saw their careers skyrocket after leaving WWE. The duo have won the AEW World Tag Team Championship, the IWGP Tag Team Championship, the ROH World Tag Team Championship, and the AAA World Tag Team Championship over the past three years. Often regarded as the best tag team in the world, FTR appears to have their pick when it comes to where they'll land next — or if they'll remain in AEW. Harwood recently said FTR's contracts with AEW are up in April, and that he and Wheeler will decide their futures together as a team.