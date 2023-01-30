Eric Bischoff Prefers This About AEW Over WWE

Eric Bischoff doesn't typically need an excuse to bad mouth AEW. Whether it's squabbling over ratings, calling out their booking style, or just general complaints, the former WCW boss doesn't mince words. And yet, he does not always have negative things to say about Tony Khan's promotion. In fact, there is one aspect of AEW in particular that he favors over WWE. Sometimes, it's all about feel and not necessarily how clean everything can look.

"I've said from day one that I prefer AEW's production values," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks" when prompted to name one thing he believes each promotion does better than anyone else. Though he also believes it's impossible to compare the two in this regard, given the standard WWE has set over the years, Bischoff sees a certain charm within AEW's production values. "It's not too glossy, it's not too pretty. It's perfectly flawed," he added. But the biggest thing? It's all about how watching an AEW production makes him feel. "I feel like I'm in the arena." And with Khan's recent hiring of former WWE production executive Mike Mansury, he believes that aspect is only going to improve going forward.

"Long-term I think Mike Mansury was the best acquisition that Tony Khan has made to date, including talent," he declared. Given the influence and background in production Mansury has as WWE's former Vice President of Global Television Production, Bischoff believes he'll have more of an impact on AEW television than anyone on the roster. "Mike gets it," he added. "But when you produce a show like WWE does, it's too pretty. When I watch WWE, I feel like I'm in a movie theater. I don't feel like I'm there."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.