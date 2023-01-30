WWE Producer Ken Doane Injured In WWE Royal Rumble Melee

It would be pretty natural to assume there would be some injury scares, or even injuries, coming out of WWE's Royal Rumble. After all, the show features two Royal Rumble matches with 30 participants in each bout. What is a surprise, however, is when one of the injuries coming out of the show happened to someone who didn't actually wrestle a match.

PWInsider is reporting that producer Ken Doane, who fans may remember as Kenny Dykstra or Kenny from his days in The Spirit Squad, suffered an injury during the Rumble. The injury appears to have occurred during a brawl between Edge and members of the Judgment Day, which saw numerous backstage personnel, including Doane, come out to separate the rivals. It's unclear when exactly Doane was hurt, but it has been confirmed that the injury was to one of his legs. Unfortunately, the injury is believed to be a torn calf muscle, which, depending on how severe a tear, could keep Doane out for a decent amount of time. The WWE producer is scheduled to get an MRI on his leg imminently.

After nearly a decade away from WWE following his 2008 release, Doane returned to the promotion briefly in 2016, reuniting with Spirit Squad member Mikey. The duo got involved in The Miz's feud with Dolph Ziggler, who had been part of The Spirit Squad as Nicky, though they ultimately disappeared from WWE TV after only a few months. Doane would return to WWE again in 2021, shortly after retiring from his in-ring career, securing his producing gig. He has since received praise by many within WWE for his performance in the role.