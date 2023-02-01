This Finishing Move Popped Booker T The First Time He Saw It

For many fans, innovative and exciting finishing moves can be among the best parts of watching professional wrestling. Even though it sometimes seems like everything under the sun has already been done, it is still possible to impress even the most tenured veteran wrestlers with an exciting finisher, as evidenced by Booker T on a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame."

"I think the coolest finishing move ... that really popped me the first time I saw it was that damn Petey Williams when he did that Canadian Destroyer," Booker said. "It looks so complicated when you see it. It looks like it hurts so bad. But when you really go through the technique of it, it's like the easiest bump in the world."

Booker credited the innovation of the move as just about anyone can hit it and make it look devastating without a lot of effort.

Though Williams is remembered as the person to popularize the Canadian Destroyer, Ring of Honor and Impact veteran The Amazing Red was actually the one to come up with the move. The Canadian Destroyer has been used increasingly in recent years, with performers like Roxanne Perez, Adam Cole, Chelsea Green, and even Bad Bunny breaking it out.

The now-commonplace nature of the move, combined with its devastating look, has led to many fans and people within the industry labeling it as overused, even Williams himself.

Though Williams is no longer active in the ring, he began working as a producer at WWE last year. Just a few months back, it was amusingly reported that Williams had to start going by Pete when he started working backstage rather than Petey due to Vince McMahon's feelings about the nickname.