Bruce Prichard Didn't Like This Legendary WWE Faction's Name

Bruce Prichard has been around the world of professional wrestling since the 70s, and in that time has worked for WWE on multiple occasions, racking up over 20 years of service for them in the process.

Now once again a key member of the creative team, Prichard has seen plenty, but even he doesn't have a 100% hit rate. In fact, there was one particular faction name that he wasn't too keen on early in the process. With "WWE Raw is XXX" only a week old, the subject of D-Generation X made its way to the surface again and Prichard revealed what he initially thought of the group's name.

"I thought it was a horrible name," Prichard said on "Something to Wrestle." "It sounded too plain almost," he continued, before admitting "Yeah, I think it worked out alright for them."

DX, which consisted of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Chyna, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn, went on to become one of the most iconic factions in wrestling history and helped spearhead the Attitude Era in a big way, combining plenty of juvenile humor with a group of performers that all ended up becoming WWE Hall of Famers.

Prichard stated that Vince McMahon was not sold on the group at the very beginning, even though a lot of the humor was up his alley.

"It's not that Vince didn't like it, I don't think he understood it," Prichard added. "And I don't think that he was really anticipating the reaction that it got from the audience. So much of it was the type of humor Vince really likes, but he didn't think the audience would."

