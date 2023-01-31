WWE NXT Preview (1/31): Vengeance Day Go-Home Show, Cora Jade Vs. Lyra Valkyria, The Creed Brothers Vs. Indus Sher, More

Three teams will battle it out tonight on "WWE NXT" to secure the final spot in the Fatal Four-Way Match for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship at Vengeance Day this weekend. Edris Enofé and Malik Blake, The Dyad's Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler, and Chase U's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson collide in a Triple Threat Match to earn that coveted last slot. So far, Pretty Deadly and Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus have punched their tickets to challenge The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the gold on Saturday.

The Creed Brothers and Indus Sher will finally get their hands on each other after being at odds for several weeks. The collision is long overdue after a proposed match at "NXT" Deadline was postponed due to an injury. The two teams will now get the chance to settle their differences inside the ring. Furthermore, Cora Jade will battle Lyra Valkyria in a one-on-one affair. The two up-and-comers have been feuding since Valkyria eliminated Jade from the "NXT" Women's Championship No. 1 contender's battle royal at New Year's Evil.

Former "NXT UK" star Stevie Turner is set to make her "NXT" debut tonight. The British-born wrestler revealed the news during an interview last week while engaging with her fans online. Lastly, with their highly anticipated "NXT" Championship Steel Cage Match just days away, Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller are likely to cross paths following their pull-apart brawl also last week. During the heated skirmish, the champion ran into the ringside barricade after failing to connect with a spear.