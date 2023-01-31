Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes

The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.

During his in-ring promo on "Raw," Rhodes reflected on his upbringing in the world of professional wrestling. The bright-eyed, 19-year-old Cody imagined he would experience a quick rise to the top like John Cena did in WWE. Obviously, things didn't play out the way he intended. Rhodes continued on, listing the highs and lows of his career and proclaiming that he will be the man to dethrone "The Tribal Chief."

Dustin and Cody obviously have a storied history together, with two WWE Tag Team Championship reigns to show for it. Their goal to have a singles rivalry in WWE never played out how they desired, but they did get the opportunity to face each other in a highly acclaimed match at AEW Double or Nothing 2019. With the emotion behind the story, the physicality of the match, the blood shed by both men, and the tear-jerking "I need my brother" at the conclusion, it's been regarded by some as one of the greatest matches of the decade.