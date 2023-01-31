Former WWE Official Hones In On Interesting Cody Rhodes Raw Promo Line

Fresh from winning the Royal Rumble in his first match back following his injury, Cody Rhodes addressed the WWE Universe to kick off "WWE Raw" this week and made it clear he is going to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. It was a passionate and emotional promo, but in former WWE official Jimmy Korderas' latest "Reffin Rant," he picked up on an interesting detail from what he felt was a "great promo."

"The American Nightmare" said that after WrestleMania, Reigns would no longer be champion, but he never specified that he would be the one to claim the gold.

"I found that very interesting because babyfaces when they guarantee a win usually that means they do win," Korderas said. "He said that Roman Reigns was not going to be champion after WrestleMania, so the question is, who will be champion after WrestleMania?"

As it stands now, the WrestleMania 39 main event is a singles match between Rhodes and Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but a lot can change between now and then, as has been the case before with WrestleMania matches in the headline slot. Many fans want to see Sami Zayn involved in the match, and there's no denying his popularity right now, so adding him to the match to make it a triple threat cannot be ruled out.

However, it has been reported that the current plan for the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event is for Zayn to challenge Reigns in a singles match, which could potentially bring an end to the triple threat theory at WrestleMania. But, as the saying goes in professional wrestling, "anything can happen."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Reffin Rant" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.