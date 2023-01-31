WWE Tag Team Star Doesn't Care If FTR Returns To The Company

FTR's contracts with AEW expire in April, and the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have not been shy about there being no guarantee that they'll remain with AEW. With all that speculation swirling about FTR's wrestling home in the future, going back to WWE — where they teamed between 2014 and 2020 — looms as a very real possibility.

In a Wrestling Inc. exclusive interview with Senior News Editor Nick Hausman at the WWE-hosted Special Olympics training event during Royal Rumble weekend, former "Raw" Tag Team Champion Otis shared his feelings about FTR returning to WWE and potentially squaring off with Alpha Academy. "I actually don't care one way or the other," Otis explained. "They're both great men. If they want to come over here and do business, let's do business."

Alpha Academy officially formed during the pandemic after FTR — then known as The Revival — left WWE; as a result, the two teams have never had the opportunity to tangle. However, both Otis and his Alpha Academy partner Chad Gable have faced Harwood and Wheeler as part of other tag teams with different partners. As part of Heavy Machinery, Otis tagged with Tucker Knight to face Harwood and Wheeler in both "NXT" and as part of the main roster, while Gable and his partner Jason Jordan — as American Alpha – traded the "NXT" Tag Team Championship twice with The Revival.

During their tenure with WWE, Harwood and Wheeler — who went by the names Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson then — won the "NXT" and "Raw" Tag Team Championships each twice, along with one reign with the "SmackDown" Tag Team Titles. Seeing tag team wrestling differently from Vince McMahon, who was calling the shots at the time, led to their departure from WWE back in 2020. However, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, with who they worked closely in "NXT" now handling WWE's creative direction, they may be more aligned with WWE in how tag teams are presented.