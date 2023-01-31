Hulk Hogan's Rep Issues Statement On His Health

Few wrestlers in the realm of pro wrestling made a lasting impact on the sport as Hulk Hogan did during his peak. Recently, however, the spotlight has been directed back at Hulk but it's for reasons centered around his health. On a recent edition of "The Kurt Angle Show," the real-life Olympic Gold Medalist recapped what his experience was backstage at "Raw is XXX" last Monday, January 23. A detail of his story that had fans in shock was when Angle claimed that Hogan had lost the feeling in the lower half of his body, saying Hogan had the nerves cut from his lower body."

As confident as he seemed about his experience, Angle was reportedly incorrect about the long-term effects of Hogan's issues. One of Hogan's representatives reached out to ET Online, saying that "Everything is okay with him ... He's doing well and is not paralyzed." Hogan is still mobile using his cane, according to the report, and continues living it up in Clearwater Beach, Florida, where he was recently spotted participating in a karaoke night at Hogan's Hangout, his restaurant.

Hogan kicked off the "Raw is XXX" episode last Monday, entering the arena with "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart and hyping up the audience despite his apparent mobility issues and technical glitches with his microphone, Hogan appeared in good spirits at the event. Other legends appeared that night, as well, including The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Triple H, Sean Waltman, and other members of D-Generation X.