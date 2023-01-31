Nikita Lyons Successfully Undergoes Surgery

Nikita Lyons has been staking her claim as one of the top stars presented on "WWE NXT," but injury has once more reared its ugly head for her. Lyons revealed last week that she, unfortunately, suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her left leg, an injury that will keep her on the shelf for quite a while. However, today on Twitter Lyons shared an update on her status post-surgery

"Surgery was a success," Lyons tweeted along with a picture of herself in a hospital bed. "Thank you deeply to the WWE Universe, my Lyon Pride for all the love and support you show. I'll be back stronger than I've ever been. Also a big thank you to the wonderful surgeons, doctors and nurses."

Lyons isn't the only competitor on NXT to suffer an ACL and meniscus tear. Arianna Grace, the daughter of Santino Marella, has been out since October with her injury and Grace forewarned that she may not make a return until the second half of 2023. Kris Statlander of AEW is another talent to tear her ACL and meniscus and she's unfortunately been out of action since August. At the time she expected to be out of action for six to eight months.

It was on last week's program where Lyons suffered the familiar fate of being laid out in the NXT parking lot as a means to write her off television for the time being. Lyons was recently in a feud with Zoey Starks after Starks stabbed Lyons in the back when the two women didn't win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Lyons was previously written out of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament back in May when she suffered a partial MCL tear and sprain.