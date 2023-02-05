Booker T Thinks It Is Time WWE Put A Rocket On Emerging Star

WWE had their Royal Rumble PLE this past Saturday, with Cody Rhodes winning the men's rumble match and Rhea Ripley winning the women's one. This is the first Royal Rumble victory for either star, with many being excited about the possibility of either of them winning a world title at WrestleMania. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed his thoughts on both Ripley and Rhodes winning the rumble and discussed which star he believes WWE should go all in on.

"Rhea Ripley, it's, it's really her time to, you know, get the rocket put on her and put her, take her to the moon," Booker T said while on "The Hall of Fame." "She's a player. She's a major player. Cody Rhodes coming over and coming back, you know, making his return to the Royal Rumble, it was too bad not to capitalize off of. You know, yeah, yeah, I mean, it was just a no-brainer. Anybody who was watching the show should've felt that same way because it feels like wrestling again."

Ripley has previously won the "Raw" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37, however, she is a completely new character at this point with much more on-screen confidence. She has gained popularity in recent months due to her storyline with Dominik Mysterio, where she has acted as the former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion's "Mami."

On the January 30 edition of "Raw," Ripely revealed that she will take on Charlotte Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. If Ripley defeats Flair at WrestleMania, she will become the only women in WWE history to hold the "Raw," "SmackDown," "NXT," and the "NXT UK" Women's Championships.

