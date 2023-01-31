Sonya Deville Labels WWE Star 'Pinnacle Of The Women's Division'

Sonya Deville has been hellbent on getting her time in the spotlight recently. Following Charlotte Flair's return to "SmackDown" — and subsequent title win — Deville ensured she'd be the first one in line for a shot at the gold.

Over the last month, the two have exchanged physical and verbal blows. Most recently, Deville barged in on Flair's interview with the "Out of Character" podcast, leading to Flair requesting a title match to settle their differences. Now, Flair will defend her "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Deville on the February 3 edition of the blue brand.

When "Notsam Wrestling" asked what prompted her to step up to Flair, Deville admitted that she's had her "eye on the title for a long time now," but wanted to challenge herself with someone she "found to be admirable in some senses." Despite her underlying respect for Flair, though, "The Pride Fighter" revealed she also has a bit of "disdain" for the 14-Time Champion as well. With those powers combined, Deville holds the perfect recipe "to throw her off her toes," she said.

"I also think that there's a bit of smoke and mirrors to Charlotte Flair, and I think that if anyone can poke through and make those holes, I think it's Sonya Deville." Deville continued, reiterating that she believes "Charlotte is one of the best to ever do it, 100%," referring to her as "the pinnacle, in my opinion, of the women's division right now," which is why Deville targeted her in the first place.

According to the record books, "The Queen" makes a strong case to be considered the greatest of all time, as she sits tied for second place with Randy Orton for the most world title reigns in WWE. Ahead of her stands her father, "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, and John Cena, with 16 world championships each.