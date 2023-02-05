Otis Lays Down Challenge To 'Studs' Of WWE NXT

Since "WWE NXT 2.0" began in September 2021, the brand has seen "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" stars make their way down to the brand to work with the young stars. Some of those talents include Natalya, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler, with Ziggler even winning the "NXT" Championship during his time with the brand.

With all these talents making their way to "NXT" for a stint with the developmental brand to help and teach younger stars, some have named Alpha Academy – the team of Otis and Chad Gable — as stars who would be a good fit in "NXT."

In an interview conducted by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman at the WWE-hosted Special Olympics training event during Royal Rumble weekend, former "Raw" Tag Team Champion Otis discussed his thoughts on possibly wrestling in "NXT" once again. "We could," Otis said. "I don't have beef with you until you get in the ring with me. It could be. We said always, if you want to have help, have help, but there's a lot of studs on the NXT too. Like I said, if they want to come up tomorrow, come anytime to the main roster, bring it."

Both men have had previous "NXT" stints with different partners, with Gable even holding the "NXT" Tag Team Championships once alongside American Alpha partner Jason Jordan. Otis did not find the same level of success in "NXT," as he and former Heavy Machinery tag team partner Tucker Knight did not win tag gold on the brand.

With The New Day winning the "NXT" Team Championships, it may not be out of the question for Alpha Academy to follow them to "NXT" and face off against the up-and-coming stars of the brand.