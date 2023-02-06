'Michin' Mia Yim Comments On Altering WWE Ring Name

What initially started as a nickname for the returning Mia Yim now appears to be the permanent ring name for the WWE Superstar, on-screen at least.

A report in early January indicated that Yim would officially be referred to as "Michin" on programming, and her titantron graphic was subsequently altered to display the change. Now, Yim has mostly been called "Michin" on "WWE Raw" by the announcers.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman at the WWE Royal Rumble press junket in San Antonio, Texas, Yim commented on her name change, noting she was "comfortable" with both names. "I've been responding to both, and my mom's been calling me Michin since I was a kid," she said.

Her new ring name stems from Yim's Korean roots, with "Michin" meaning "crazy," and is a common name her mother referred to her when she was growing up. "My mother's Korean, so it's not technically a nickname, but she would always call me and my sister "Michin,'" Yim explained. "So now that it's a thing on WWE, she is so excited. I picked her up yesterday and she was just like, 'Oh, Michin.' I was like, 'Yeah, yeah. I know.'"

Though WWE has updated its programming and social media to reflect the name change, her bio on the official website still reads as Mia Yim. Regardless, Yim holds the Michin name close to her heart, viewing it as a way to represent her heritage, which she previously told "Bleav in Pro Wrestling."