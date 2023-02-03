'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Chooses WWE Hall Of Famer As Favorite Opponent

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had a legendary career in pro wrestling, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 without ever holding a single title in the company. Duggan also competed in promotions such as WCW and Mid-South Wrestling, where he made a name for himself before becoming a national star. Over the years, Duggan has shared the ring with greats like Shawn Michaels, William Regal, The Undertaker, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and countless more. During a recent AdFreeShows live stream, Duggan revealed which opponent he counts as his favorite to enter the ring against.

"[Ted] DiBiase," Duggan said. "I wrestled Ted a bunch, all over the place. ... When I came into Mid-South, I was still green. I had only been in the business like four years, I didn't know [anything]. They put me and DiBiase and [Matt] Bourne together as the Rat Pack, and I started to learn the business. And I learned a lot from Ted over the years." Throughout their careers, Duggan and DiBiase shared the ring well over 100 times, both as opponents and tag team partners.

Though it's been several years since he stepped through the ropes, Duggan has been in the news lately for various reasons. That includes overcoming a recent battle with cancer, as well as dealing with a stranger who entered his home in December. "Hacksaw" was able to resolve the situation non-violently, and has clearly shown that, even at 69 years old, he is not someone to mess with.

