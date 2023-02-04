Logan Paul Predicts Winner Of WWE WrestleMania 39 Main Event

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating GUNTHER. The following night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes declared that he was officially challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship — a title he has stated he yearns to hold due to his father never receiving a crowning moment during his time with WWE.

With Reigns being champion for over 880 days, many are questioning if WrestleMania will officially mark the end of this historic, record-breaking reign for the "Tribal Chief." One man who has full confidence in the "American Nightmare," however, is one Logan Paul, who predicted the winner of Rhodes versus Reigns when interviewing Rhodes on "ImPAULsive." "Congratulations again," Paul said. "I cannot wait to see you compete at WrestleMania and for what it's worth, I think you're going to beat Roman."

Rhodes versus Reigns will main event one of the two nights of WrestleMania, with Reigns having headlined WrestleMania Night Two in 2021 and 2022. Rhodes has yet to win the big one in WWE, and returned in 2022 with that goal in mind. Reigns has been dominant, successfully defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship 26 times — last defeating Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. Rhodes and Reigns have never faced off in a singles match, however, they did engage in a tag team feud back in 2013 when Rhodes teamed with real-life brother Goldust to take on The Shield's Reigns and Seth Rollins — the latter of which Rhodes defeated at WrestleMania 38.

