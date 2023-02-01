Cody Rhodes Puts Over 'The Legend Of Finn Balor' Following WWE Raw Match

On this week's "WWE Raw," the main event had 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes take on Finn Balor in the main event. With the assistance of Edge taking out the remainder of The Judgment Day and causing some hesitation on Balor's part, Rhodes was able to land a series of Cross Rhodes on Balor and walk away with the victory. In a follow-up this morning, "The American Nightmare" took to Instagram to reflect on stepping in the ring with the former "Demon King," referencing their shared status as members of the Bullet Club fraternity and emphasizing his excitement at them locking up again sometime in the future.

"'Bullet Club is fine' — somebody once," Rhodes wrote. "Found out the legend of Finn Balor is indeed true. Not the friendliest cat but we don't need to be friends, best way to thank him for creating something that was such a huge part of my journey...is to hit him in the mouth. That's what we do. Can't wait to stand across from him again."

Balor, back when he was known as Prince Devitt, founded Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling – alongside Bad Luck Fale, Karl Anderson, and Tama Tonga — in 2013. The group would soon welcome the Young Bucks into membership later that year, with Devitt being kicked out of the group by new leader AJ Styles when Devitt made the decision to sign with WWE in 2014. Years later, Rhodes would find his way into Bullet Club through his friendship with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. While both Rhodes and Devitt would have relatively short tenures in the group, it's undeniable that Bullet Club made a lasting impression on both of their careers — something that is still clearly on the mind of Rhodes even as he enters the upper echelon of the WWE roster.