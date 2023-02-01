Mark Briscoe Shares Message Following AEW's Jay Briscoe Tribute Match

It has been an unimaginable two weeks for Mark Briscoe. He saw his brother and tag team partner, Jay Briscoe, pass away, leading to a chain of events that found Mark headlining "AEW Dynamite" last week against Jay Lethal. Through it all, Mark has been the embodiment of perseverance, inspiring others with his outlook and words.

Last night on AEW's "Road to Dynamite" YouTube show, Mark did so again. Intercut with footage, before, during, and after, his match with Lethal, Mark spoke at length, including how he was continuing to stay upbeat during this difficult time.

"If I didn't know that Jamin [Jay] wasn't with God, in the arms of the savior Jesus Christ, if I didn't know that, then there's no way I could go on right now," Mark said.

Invoking religion while speaking, Mark also touched upon the support he and his family had received since his brother's passing.

"Lives are going to be changing, souls are going to be saved, you understand?" Mark said. "But I know one thing. When I do stand there with him, face to face again, there's going to be a rack of souls, there's going to be thousands, tens of thousands – whatever it may be – that are going to be up there on the other side of the pearly gates right there with us, because of what has happened this past week."

Mark stated that his brother didn't die, or live, in vain, and that everything is all part of God's plan. Reiterating how his faith helped him, Mark had a message to everyone who supported him and his family.

"Thank y'all, thank God, thank you Jamin," Mark said. "I love y'all, every one of y'all."