Double Billing Issue Involving NJPW World Users

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has identified an issue with the billing for its NJPW World streaming service. Standardly billing on the first day of every month, some users found themselves being charged the monthly eight dollars twice, once on February 1 and again on February 2. NJPW addressed the issue in a statement on the NJPW World website and the NJPW Global Twitter account.

"A number of users registered to NJPW World as of midnight JST have been erroneously billed twice for the month of February, on both February 1 and 2 2023. We deeply apologize for the error, and are currently investigating the cause of the issue," the statement read.

Within the statement, NJPW further promised to provide an update about refunds for the double billing as soon as possible. An apology for the inconvenience capped off the statement. The update is expected to be posted on the NJPW World homepage.

The double billing comes after a big month for traffic on NJPW World, with over 90,000 new subscriptions rolling in to view Wrestle Kingdom 17. The event drew many new viewers for its wealth of anticipated matches, and a large portion of those viewers could also be attributed to the re-emergence of Mercedes Moné.

Viewers who subscribed just to see Moné are likely to have kept their subscriptions active for February to view NJPW's upcoming Battle in the Valley event. At Battle in the Valley, Moné will have her first match in nearly nine months against the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI.