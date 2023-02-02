Freddie Prinze Jr. Got Emotional Over This WWE Royal Rumble Moment

Freddie Prinze Jr. has revealed that a moment from the 2023 Royal Rumble show made him emotional. This year's Royal Rumble event took place inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, where Cody Rhodes, who was on the sidelines for months due to a torn pectoral muscle, returned at the premium live event and won the men's Royal Rumble match.

After the match, Rhodes gave a nod to his late father, Dusty Rhodes, before pointing at the WrestleMania 39 sign. During a new episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Prinze explained why Rhodes' tribute to his father got him emotional.

"Cody's up there, you can see him mouth the words, 'Dad, I did it,'" Prinze said. "Every son that's lost a father, and then accomplishes great things after their father's gone, that moment hits you so hard, man. It's the thing you want to see in movies, you know what I mean? I did that the first time I booked a big job. I went to my father's grave, put my hand on the plaque, and said, 'Dad, I did it,' word for word. So, it just hit me so hard."

Prinze admitted that since becoming a father, he gets emotional quite easily. The Hollywood actor and former WWE creative writer went as far as to say he can't even watch "The Amazing Race" because he's a "wreck" whenever the competitors talk about missing their families.

Rhodes will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 this April. The current titleholder is Roman Reigns, who is reportedly set to collide with Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber on February 18.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie," with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.